Namibia: Murder Accused Face Corruption Charges

The prosecution in the trial involving several individuals in relation to the death of late prosecutor Justine Shiweda has amended the charges from the initial offence of murder to corruption-related charges.

This follows a session yesterday, where it was noted that the matter implicating accused Petrus Uusiku Pandeni (30) and Kuume Petrus Shikwaya (21) has been transferred back to the Windhoek Magistrate's Court from the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court.

In the transfer order, the Ondangwa court directed on 16 March 2026 that the matter be transferred back to Windhoek, citing an error in the earlier transfer.

The two accused' trial was transferred from Windhoek to Ondangwa on the request of public prosecutor Erick Naikaku for the two accused to join their co-accused in Ondangwa so they may be tried together.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Pandeni and Shikwaya were then charged with murder, read with the Riotous Assembly Act.

However, the Ondangwa court found that the charges relating to the two accused were unrelated and, therefore, should not have formed part of the proceedings in that jurisdiction.

The charges were then amended yesterday to comply with the transfer order.

The two will now face the charges of conspiracy to commit corruption and corruption, in contravening sections of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Additionally, their murder charge was withdrawn and amended to the corruption-related charge.

Their co-accused, Matheus Angula, who appeared alongside the two in court yesterday, will now face the charges of corruptly using office for gratification and conspiracy to commit corruption.

However, Angula still faces a murder charge in the jurisdiction of Ondangwa.

Prosecutor Naikaku, objecting to Pandeni and Shikwaya's release on bail, requested a two-month postponement, stating that the investigation into the matter is incomplete.

Magistrate Olga Muharukua postponed the matter to 22 June 2026 for a formal bail application.

Angula is out on bail, while Pandeni and Shikwaya remain in custody.

The case stems from an attack on the late prosecutor Shiweda on 17 October 2025.

The accused who were arrested in the matter include medical doctor Fillemon Nakanduungile, Lukas Nekwiyu, Abner Mateus, Sergeant Shipanga Mateus, Pandeni, Selma Bahn, Johannes Nghilifavali and Shikwaya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Legal Affairs Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They face charges of murder, conspiracy and malicious damage to property after they allegedly shot and threw a corrosive mixture consisting of hydrochloric and sulphuric acid on Shiweda's body.

They also shattered Shiweda's car window.

It is alleged that the attack was linked to the late prosecutor's decision to deny bail to Abner Mateus, who is also in custody for an unrelated offence.

Mateus, who is also alleged to be the mastermind, is accused of paying N$100 000 to those who attacked the prosecutor.