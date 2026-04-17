Rwanda Signs Medicines Deal With Swiss Drug Maker

Rwanda has signed an agreement with Swiss pharmaceutical company Sandoz Group AG aimed at ensuring a stable supply of essential medicines, including antibiotics and cancer treatments.

The deal, signed in Kigali on Wednesday, April 15, is a step in efforts to improve access to affordable medicines in Rwanda and selected African partner countries.

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Under the agreement, the Swiss pharmaceutical company will directly manufacture and supply around 60 key medicines to Rwanda, with the possibility of expanding the range and reach in the future.

The Minister of Health, Sabin Nsanzimana, said Rwanda is among the few countries in Sub-Saharan Africa that reimburse cancer treatment through its public health system, while continuing to prioritise the fight against infectious diseases.

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"This partnership reflects our efforts to work with established biosimilar and generic manufacturers to expand access to quality, affordable cancer care and essential antibiotic therapies," he said.

"Through this agreement, Rwanda aims to support improved access to treatment for patients within Rwanda and across the African Union."

The agreement builds on the 2025 Alpbach Communiqué, a global initiative aimed at securing reliable antibiotic supply chains from Europe to other regions, including Africa.

Rwanda was among the countries that supported the initiative and is also home to the African Medicines Agency, further reinforcing its role in advancing access to medicines on the continent.

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Sandoz said medicines supplied under the deal will be produced in Austria, at one of Europe's last major antibiotic manufacturing hubs. The company believes the partnership could serve as a model for a more sustainable system of procuring affordable medicines across Africa.

Simon Goeller, Chief Transformation and Growth Officer at Sandoz, described the agreement as a "first step" toward building a long-term regional supply system that ensures patients can access the medicines they need without disruptions.

"It is good news for Rwanda and for Africa," Goeller was quoted as saying in a statement by the company.

"Securing additional volumes for this important region is great progress, but we still need urgent and similar action from EU governments to ensure the sustainability of this unique European asset, which is critical to Europe's long-term autonomy and resilience."