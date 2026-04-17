South Africa: Government Publishes Revised Plan for Rhino Conservation

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, has announced the publication of the revised Black and White Rhino Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) in the Government Gazette -- marking an important step forward for rhino conservation in South Africa.

"The Black and White Rhino BMP provides a holistic strategic framework and detailed action plan to strengthen rhino conservation in South Africa, while also supporting collaboration with relevant range states," the Minister said on Thursday.

The new BMP builds on earlier policy instruments, namely the Black Rhinoceros BMP (2013) and the White Rhinoceros BMP (2015).

By consolidating these into a single integrated management framework, the revised plan brings together previous policy and planning efforts into one comprehensive tool.

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"This integrated approach is intended to support a whole-of-society effort to safeguard rhino populations, recognizing that successful conservation depends on collaboration between government, conservation authorities, private landowners, communities, and other stakeholders - in the interest of both South Africa's rhinos and its people," he said.

The notice was published in terms of sections 43(1)(b) and (c), and 43(3)(a) and (b) of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act, 2004 (Act No. 10 of 2004).

Within this framework, the Minister has, in the interim, assigned responsibility for implementing the Black and White Rhino BMP to the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).

Implementation of the plan will be overseen by the Department until the National Rhino Conservation Coordination Committee is formally established.

"This multi-stakeholder coordinating committee, which will be established under the chairmanship of the DFFE, will play a central role in facilitating the implementation of the BMP and strengthening collaboration across the rhino conservation sector," Aucamp said.

A copy of the Government Notice can be obtained at: www.environment.gov.za/legislation/gazetted_notices.or www.gpwonline.gov.za.