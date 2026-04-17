Namibia: Swapo's Shaningwa Jokes About 'Safe Water' At Uerikua Memorial

Swapo party secretary general Sophia Shaningwa made mourners laugh during a memorial service held in honour of Swapo parliamentarian James Uerikua at Parliament Gardens in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Delivering her message of condolence, she said Uerikua pushed the implementation of various government projects aimed at accelerating development in the Otjozondjupa region, before asking for a glass of water.

"I never took a glass of water, give me something," she said.

When the bottle of water was brought to her, she said: "Is the water safe? . . . You are my witness, take care of her."

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A second bottle of water was brought to Shaningwa, which she turned away, saying she was alright and had already had some water.

"What is this? No, I am alright, I drank already . . . Uerikua was widely respected as a voice of reason," she continued, describing the former Otjozondjupa governor as a charismatic parliamentarian.

"My lips are dry, my soul is shattered, my energy is gone, I pray to God to give me courage," Shaningwa said.

Uerikua and his son Venturo died in a road accident in the Otjozondjupa region on 3 April.

Shaningwa said after parliament sessions, Uerikua usually followed her to her car, opened the door for her, and hugged her goodbye before closing the car door.

"On Wednesday he didn't come. Thursday, he followed me to my car and said 'mother, yesterday I did not get my hug, I'm here to get my last hug, mama'. I looked at him, asking myself why this son of mine was becoming naughty,' she said.

Shaningwa said Uerikua was a dedicated public servant, adding he was an asset, not just to Swapo, but to the nation.

Uerikua also served in the offices of the vice president and the prime minister.