Somalia: Puntland Warns of Political Uncertainty As Somali President's Term Set to End in 30 Days

Garowe, Somalia — The Puntland Council of Ministers, chaired by President Said Abdullahi Deni alongside Vice President Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, convened on Thursday to address the deepening political uncertainty in Somalia following the expiration of the federal parliament's mandate on April 14, 2026.

The Council expressed grave concern over the constitutional vacuum, noting that the legislative term ended without a consensus-based agreement on the country's future. In a formal statement, the Council urged the outgoing President of Somalia to utilize his final remaining month in office to foster an inclusive political settlement that could lead to a mutually agreed-upon election.

In addition to federal political matters, the Council officially approved the "Healthcare Cost Recovery Policy" presented by the Ministry of Health. This strategic plan aims to help Puntland achieve long-term self-sufficiency in healthcare services and ensure the sustainability of medical facilities amid declining international aid.

The session concluded with the Council reviewing departmental briefings from the Ministries of Justice, Security, Interior, Environment, Planning, Public Works, and Energy, Minerals, and Water. These reports focused on regional stability, ongoing development projects, and the strengthening of public service delivery across Puntland.