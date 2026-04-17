Somalia: Indian Diplomat Presents Credentials in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — Indian Ambassador-designate to Somalia, Dr. Adarsh Swaika, met Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali in the capital, Mogadishu, reaffirming both nations' commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Swaika, resident in Nairobi, formally handed over his credentials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters, discussing longstanding partnership and ways to advance cooperation.

"India attaches great importance to its historic and friendly relations with Somalia," Swaika said, pledging deeper cooperation in trade, education, healthcare, and capacity building.

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Minister Ali welcomed the ambassador-designate and expressed optimism about expanding ties, emphasizing translating diplomatic engagement into tangible outcomes that directly benefit citizens nationwide.

"The relationship between Somalia and India is built on mutual respect and shared interests," Ali said, reaffirming commitment to strengthening partnership through concrete development initiatives.

He also extended his best wishes to Swaika for a successful tenure, expressing confidence cooperation would deepen and deliver meaningful results for both nations.

Meanwhile, Ambassador-designate Swaika held separate discussions with Somalia's ministers of commerce and interior, focusing on economic cooperation, investment opportunities, and institutional collaboration efforts.

Ambassador-designate Dr Adarsh Swaika called on H.E. Amb. Gamal Mohamed Hassan @AmbGamal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Somalia.

They discussed ways and means to deepen bilateral economic cooperation. India remains one of the top trade partners of Somalia. @MEAIndia... pic.twitter.com/OpJTAo1TBY

-- India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) April 16, 2026

Healthcare and people-to-people ties featured in the discussion, with India remaining a key destination for Somali patients seeking affordable specialized medical treatment.

Somali nationals frequently travel to India for healthcare services, often obtaining visas through Indian missions in Nairobi and Addis Ababa for treatment access.

Swaika's arrival in Mogadishu could help improve access and ease visa processes, better serving Somali travelers' needs, including those seeking specialized medical care abroad.

Somalia and India have shared diplomatic ties for many years, built around trade, education, and development cooperation.

India has also played a steady role in supporting capacity building and humanitarian efforts in Somalia and more broadly across East Africa.

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By Abdirisak Mohamud Turyare