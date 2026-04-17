Namibia: Sossusvlei Shuttle Ban 'Monopolising' National Parks

Tour operators warn that a government plan to limit driving access at a premier tourist destination to only a few operators could lead to monopoly and damage the tourism sector.

This comes after the Ministry of Environment and Tourism announced on Tuesday that driving between the Sossusvlei 2x4 parking area and the 4x4 parking area (Deadvlei) will be limited to a few operators, effective 1 May.

Sossusvlei, famous for its dunes and clay pans, is located in the western Hardap region.

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Tour operators raised concerns that the exclusive concession for a shuttle run by About Africa Co was tendered as non-exclusive use - which would have allowed everyone to continue to have access to the vlei.

The ministry says the move will bring in revenue for the state.

A senior travel consultant with Wild Wind Safaris, Lelani Smaruj, says the restrictions go against industry expectations.

"For the ministry to put out something like this feels like a slap in the face.

You cannot limit tourism - it's actually quite ridiculous. It will affect small operators, especially the ones that are locally established tour operators," Smaruj says.

She adds that Wild Wind Safaris is responsible for the safety of all their guests during their travels in Namibia.

"If something happens in that two to three hour visit to Sossusvlei, that shuttle will not be blamed - we will have a lawsuit," Smaruj says.

Former finance minister Calle Schlettwein labels the move as "robbing Namibians".

"The closure of Sossusvlei for self-drive visitors, making them pay to a single concessionaire, is robbing Namibians of what is ours," Schlettwein says.

The ministry in December 2025 said the concession would not stop other operators or self-drivers from conducting business at Sossusvlei.

"The crucial thing here is that the messaging has been inconsistent.

Everyone is aware of what the tender said, and we all know what the risks are of having a single operator," one industry player tells The Namibian.

Paul Brinkmann, managing director of Sense of Africa - one of the largest tour operators in Namibia - questions why the exclusive concession is required.

"If the industry keeps telling you [the ministry] that this is a bad idea, why are you still pushing it?" he asks.

He says the exclusive concession benefits one operator over everyone else and will raise prices for tourists.

"I cannot get my head around this decision.

We're not prepared to just accept it," he says.

The environment ministry says the current notice is in line with the original contract with About Africa.

"Tour operators will still be allowed to take their clients to Deadvlei, but through an operator.

The only difference will be the 5km stretch," ministry spokesperson Vilho Hangula says.

Hangula says this would both provide the ministry with concession fees and protect the environment by reducing driving.

However, he states that there is no regulation of shuttle charges in the contract.

The concession for a shuttle in the area had previously come under fire after it emerged that former minister Pohamba Shifeta had handpicked a company owned by businessman Laban Kandume, who supported Shifeta's bid for the Swapo vice presidency.

That decision was shelved and the tender was re-advertised and awarded to About Africa in January 2024.

In January this year, the Gondwana Collection withdrew from a concession tender near Sossusvlei, partly because of concerns about the tender awarded to About Africa.

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Prior to the ministry notice, the company had already put up signage in the Sossusvlei area stating that entry without their permission was prohibited.

"These actions undermine concession clarity, fair competition, and the orderly management of tourism operators," Gondwana chief executive Gys Joubert says in a letter seen by The Namibian.

In addition to the shuttle, tour guides employed by lodges around the Namib-Naukluft park will be allowed to transport their own clients.

Another tour operator, Blue Crane Safaris, says preventing both self-driving and tour operators makes no sense.

"I understand the self-drive ban. Most of the self-drive operators, most of the rental companies don't inform the clients very well.

So a lot of the clients break the rules.

But the guides know the rules," Blue Crane owner Derek Jacobs says.

About Africa did not respond to a request for comment by the time of going to print.