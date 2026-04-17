Kenya: Govt Proposes 8% Fuel VAT Cut for Three Months

Nairobi — The government has introduced the Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Parliament seeking to lower VAT on petroleum products from 16 percent to 8 percent for a period of three months.

The Bill, currently at the First Reading stage, will undergo parliamentary scrutiny and public participation before it can be enacted into law.

The proposal targets petrol, diesel and kerosene, and is aimed at cushioning consumers from rising fuel costs.

The move follows recent action by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), which adjusted VAT downward amid surging global oil prices.

Following the adjustment, a litre of super petrol now retails at Sh197.60 in Nairobi, while diesel costs Sh196.63. Kerosene prices remain unchanged at Sh152.78.

Earlier, fuel prices had risen sharply, with petrol increasing by Sh28.69 per litre and diesel by Sh40.30 despite a prior VAT cut of three percent and a Sh6 billion subsidy, pushing pump prices to Sh206.70 and Sh206.84 respectively.

However, the current legal framework limits how much VAT can be adjusted administratively. Under Section 6(1) of the VAT Act, the Treasury Cabinet Secretary can only vary VAT by up to 4 percentage points.

As a result, a reduction to 8 percent requires approval by Parliament through an amendment to the law.