Kenya: Parliament Begins Scrutiny of Bill Aimed At Lowering Fuel Costs

16 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A Bill seeking to amend the Value Added Tax has been formally introduced in the National Assembly through a legislation process known as First Reading.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah is seeking to lower VAT on petroleum products from 16 percent to 8 percent for a period of three months.

The Bill was refereed to the House Finance and Planning Committee where it will undergo parliamentary scrutiny and public participation before it can be enacted into law.

The move comes after public uproar after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, adjusted increased by Sh28.69 per litre, while Diesel has recorded a steeper rise of Sh40.30 per litre.

Following the adjustment, a litre of Super Petrol will now retail at Sh206.97 per litre, Diesel Sh206.84 per litre.

President William Ruto yesterday announced rolled out a package of interventions to manage fuel price pressures amid global market volatility.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.