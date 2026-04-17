Kenya: MPs Review Hustler Fund and Uwezo Fund Operations Amid Calls for Reform

Nairobi — The National Assembly's Special Funds Accounts Committee held a stakeholder engagement with the State Department for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development, the Financial Inclusion Fund (Hustler Fund), and the Uwezo Fund, in a meeting focused on strengthening accountability, legal reforms, and expanding financial support to millions of Kenyans.

The consultative workshop brought together Principal Secretary Susan Mang'eni, Hustler Fund Chief Executive Officer Henry Tanui, and Uwezo Fund Chief Executive Officer Peter Lengapiani, alongside Members of Parliament and senior government officials.

Speaking during the meeting, Committee Chairwoman Fatuma Mohammed emphasized that public funds must deliver measurable impact to citizens and be managed with the highest standards of integrity.

"Accountability is not a bureaucratic inconvenience; it is the foundation upon which public trust is built," she said, noting that the Committee's oversight role is aimed at correcting weaknesses, closing loopholes, and ensuring 'wananchi' benefit fully from the funds established to support them.

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The Uwezo Fund leadership raised concerns over challenges in its legal framework, saying the Public Finance Management (Uwezo Fund) Regulations, 2014, no longer adequately respond to the evolving needs of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Officials noted that unresolved legal issues have affected key administrative processes, including gazettement procedures and renewal of terms for Constituency Uwezo Fund Management Committees, which oversee operations at the grassroots level.

Lengapiani appealed to the Committee to support the review of Legal Notice No. 21 in order to close identified gaps, align governance structures with current policies, and address recurring concerns over possible merger proposals.

The Fund also requested consideration for the write-off of long outstanding receivables considered unrecoverable, arguing that retaining them in the books distorts its true financial position.

Uwezo Fund further sought extra resources to unlock its full potential, requesting, Sh400 million for loans to groups, Sh200 million for completion of digitization and ICT infrastructure, KES. 156.6 million for constituency facilitation and Sh76.4 million for additional operational support.

On its part, the Hustler Fund sought Parliament's assistance in deepening public understanding of the Fund's impact, saying it currently serves over 22 million Kenyans.

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Hustler Fund CEO, Tanui urged lawmakers to support more funding for nationwide financial literacy and public sensitization campaigns, as well as increased allocations to strengthen the Fund's liquidity and develop independent ICT systems.

The Chairperson in her closing remarks described the two funds as lifelines for ordinary citizens, saying they enable small traders to restock businesses, help youth launch enterprises, and support persons with disabilities to become economically independent.

The Committee pledged continued collaboration with the State Department and fund managers to ensure the Hustler Fund and Uwezo Fund remain effective tools for fighting inequality, creating jobs, and empowering grassroots enterprise across Kenya.