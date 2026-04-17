Mozambique: Over Four Tonnes of Drugs Seized

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities seized 4.4 tonnes of various types of illicit drugs, valued at 181.4 million meticais (2.4 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate), in 2025.

According to the annual report from the Central Office for the Prevention and Control of Drugs (GCPCD), the quantity of drugs seized over the last year represents a significant reduction compared to the 1.62 billion meticais worth of drugs recorded in 2024.

According to GCPCD spokesperson Jose Bambo, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, in Maputo, the figures are an estimate of the economic potential of the substances on the illicit market. "We are referring to the value that these drugs could reach if they circulated on the illegal market', he said.

Bambo said cannabis, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamines are the main drugs seized. He explained that trafficking routes remain stable, involving countries such as Brazil, India, and Pakistan, with entry into the country by air, land, and sea. "The routes are known and permanent, which requires the continuous strengthening of control actions', he said.

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The report also points out that Mozambique has ceased to be merely a transit corridor, and now registers increasing domestic consumption.

The report says there has been a significant increase in cases of psychoactive substance use, especially in the main urban areas. Maputo city recorded 11,230 cases, followed by the central province of Manica, with 5,951. These two regions stand out as the areas with the greatest pressure on mental health services.

"In total, 32,281 people received assistance from mental health services due to disorders associated with drug use, representing a 38 percent increase compared to the previous year', said Bambo.

"The phenomenon mainly affects young people between 21 and 35 years old, who represent 63 percent of cases. There is also a growing trend of consumption among adolescents aged 15 to 20, which is a cause for concern', he said.

During the same period, 617 individuals were arrested for drug-related crimes, of whom 604 are Mozambicans and three are foreign nationals. 308 people are currently serving sentences in connection with this type of crime.