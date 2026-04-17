Namibia: Shell Hits Record of 25 Exploration Wells in Four Years

The international oil and petroleum company Shell has drilled 25 exploration wells in Namibia's Orange Basin in four years, in a record for the company in Namibia.

Shell's vice president for exploration, strategy and portfolio, and integrated gas and upstream, Eugen Okpere, on Thursday during a visit to State House in Windhoek said "25 exploration wells in four years is a record in this frontier".

Okpere also said: "This recognition is a compliment to your leadership."

He said since last year, after president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah took office, no operator complained about systemic issues.

This is despite the complexity and activities of the oil and gas industry.

He commended the president for her leadership and continued assistance and engagements.

Shell started exploration drilling in Namibia in December 2021, with the successful discovery of oil in the Graff-1X well in the Orange Basin following in early 2022.

About N$1 billion has been spent among all partners involved in the exploration.