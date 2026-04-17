Namibia: Kavango West Pupils Barred From Bringing Snacks to Hostel

Pupils at Leevi Hakusembe Senior Secondary School in the Kavango West region have been barred from bringing food to the hostel.

The restriction applies to common food items such as instant porridge, cereal, snacks and other basic food items.

School principal Amandus Hamutenya has confirmed the decision, saying it was introduced to address low turnout at the school's dining hall.

"We realised that many pupils do not want to eat the food provided by the school.

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We thought of coming up with a strategy to encourage them to use the dining hall," he says.

Hamutenya says large amounts of food prepared were being wasted as pupils opted to eat their own supplies instead of school meals.

The measure has been in place since the beginning of the academic year.

"We also observed that it was demoralising for students who cannot afford their own food to watch others receive meals from their parents," Hamutenya says.

He says it is better for all pupils to eat the food provided at the hostel to ensure fairness and inclusivity, adding that the food served at the hostel is sufficient.

Hostel superintendent Joe Hausiku says the decision was discussed during a parents' meeting held at the school in January last year.

"The school introduced this measure to prevent food poisoning, because some pupils bring processed and canned food, which they sometimes do not finish.

This can lead to food contamination," he says.

He says all pupils must eat the hostel's food, as it would also instil discipline in them.

Hausiku says Leevi Hakusembe Senior Secondary School is not the only school with the rule.

"No food is allowed at Maria Mwengere, Dr Romanus Kampungu, Max Makushe, Himarwa Iithete, and Kandjimi Murangi secondary schools.

No hostel in the Kavango West allows pupils to bring food to school," he says.

"The government is trying its best to provide food for pupils, but they are wasting it. It is not a new rule."

Other schools indicated they allow instant porridge and cereal, but not cooked food.

Parents who spoke on condition of anonymity yesterday told The Namibian their children complain of hunger, because the hostel's food is not enough.

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"Children eat dinner at 17h00, and they only get bread and tea. It is not right.

Even when I went to the school recently, pupils were complaining of hunger.

Some were even sneaking food in," one of the parents said.

"Other parents are not happy either. It is not fair to our children.

They are starving. The education ministry should look into this," another parent said.

Kavango West education director Pontianus Musore could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print yesterday, while Kavango East education director Christine Shilima said she was aware of only one school not allowing food from home at the hostel.

Deputy executive director for schools and formal education Edda Bohn yesterday said the ministry is aware of the matter, and has asked the team responsible for overseeing hostels to provide a response.