Nigeria: Kwara Acquires, Takes Delivery of Govt's 132 Housing Units in Ogbondoroko

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday received documents and keys to the newly acquired National Housing Programme Estate at Ogbondoroko in Asa Local Government Area, effecting the official transfer of ownership of the estate from the Federal Government to the state government.

A statement by the Press Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Kunle Gbadeyan, quoted Governor AbdulRazaq as saying at the handover ceremony: "We are here this afternoon to receive the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Housing Scheme, which has been fully bought and acquired by the Kwara government."

Represented by the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr Segun Ogunsola, AbdulRazaq said the acquisition of the estate will reduce housing deficit in the state and provide sustainable housing for Kwarans.

"This is another effort to bridge the housing deficit in Kwara State and provide sustainable housing for Kwarans. This estate has 132 number units housing of different types, ranging from one, two to three bedroom detached and semi-detached housing units," he said.

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Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, said the decision of the Federal Government to embark on the housing project is to bridge housing deficit.

He applauded the Kwara State Government for acquiring the housing units for the good of the public.

Represented by the Director, Public Building and Housing in the ministry, Mr Musa Abdullahi, the minister announced that the Federal Government is in the process of constructing Renewed Housing Estate in Kwara State.

"We will soon commence the construction of Renewable Housing Estate in Kwara State. The contract has been awarded and we are now doing formality to start the project. So, I want to express our sincere appreciation to the Kwara State Government for always being there for us. We hope to do more collaboration for positive achievement in future with the state," the minister said.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Shuaib Belgore, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Dr Toyin Nasamu, explained that the ceremony was not merely a transfer of physical assets but a celebration of purposeful governance, collaboration and shared responsibility between the Federal and state Governments.

"We are particularly delighted that Kwara State has taken the bold and commendable step of securing the purchase of this estate. This decision clearly reflects Your Excellency's proactive vision to expand housing access and integrate this development into the broader urban growth plan of the state," he said.

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"Your administration has indeed recorded remarkable strides in structural and institutional development. The revitalisation and transformation of the iconic Kwara Hotel stands as a bold statement of economic renewal and investment confidence. The construction of the Kwara State International Conference Centre have repositioned the state as a destination for national and international engagements, fostering commerce, tourism and knowledge exchange."