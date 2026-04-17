Ethiopia Taking Concrete Actions to Strengthen Women's Leadership - Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has been taking concrete actions to strengthen women's leadership by making gender equality a central pillar of its development agenda, Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye said.

Addressing the 13th Meeting of the COMESA Ministers Responsible for Gender and Women's Affairs in Addis Ababa today, the minister noted that gender equality is a fundamental human right, which is also a strategic imperative for economic growth, peace, and social transformation.

In this regard, COMESA has played a vital and commendable role in mainstreaming gender into regional policies, strategies, and programmes, she stated.

At the national level, the Government of Ethiopia has made gender equality a central pillar of its development agenda over the past years, the Minister said.

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According to her, Ethiopia has been taking concrete actions to strengthen women's leadership and representation in political and public life.

"Women continue to hold key positions in government institutions, including at ministerial and senior decision-making levels, reflecting our commitment to inclusive governance," Ergogie noted.

The representation of women in the national parliament has reached 41.3 percent, and the government aspires to reach parity following the upcoming national elections in June, 2026, she revealed.

In the economic sphere, the government has implemented targeted initiatives to enhance women's access to finance, land, skills, and markets, the Minister added.

Special attention has been also given to support women entrepreneurs, women-led micro and small enterprises and cooperatives, and women engaged in agricultural value chains and informal and formal trade.

Regarding regional cooperation, Ergogie called for renewed collective action to translate the respective commitments into tangible impact for women and girls across the COMESA region.

Ethiopia stands ready to continue working closely with the COMESA Secretariat and fellow member states to advance the efforts in creating a region where women and men contribute equally to its prosperity, peace and development, she concluded.

For her part, COMESA Secretary-General Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe noted that gender equality, and the empowerment of women and youth are central to achieving inclusive and sustainable developments in the region.

"This is a meeting that presents us with opportunity to restore our commitment to gender equality, women and youth empowerment and social development in our region."

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the readiness of COMESA to tackle gender gaps, expedite the efforts in overcoming barriers and renew promise to create equal opportunities for all.

Ethiopia has been taking concrete actions to strengthen women's leadership by making gender equality a central pillar of its development agenda, Women and Social Affairs Minister Ergogie Tesfaye said.

Addressing the 13th Meeting of the COMESA Ministers Responsible for Gender and Women's Affairs in Addis Ababa today, the minister noted that gender equality is a fundamental human right, which is also a strategic imperative for economic growth, peace, and social transformation.

In this regard, COMESA has played a vital and commendable role in mainstreaming gender into regional policies, strategies, and programmes, she stated.

At the national level, the Government of Ethiopia has made gender equality a central pillar of its development agenda over the past years, the Minister said.

According to her, Ethiopia has been taking concrete actions to strengthen women's leadership and representation in political and public life.

"Women continue to hold key positions in government institutions, including at ministerial and senior decision-making levels, reflecting our commitment to inclusive governance," Ergogie noted.

The representation of women in the national parliament has reached 41.3 percent, and the government aspires to reach parity following the upcoming national elections in June, 2026, she revealed.

In the economic sphere, the government has implemented targeted initiatives to enhance women's access to finance, land, skills, and markets, the Minister added.

Special attention has been also given to support women entrepreneurs, women-led micro and small enterprises and cooperatives, and women engaged in agricultural value chains and informal and formal trade.

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Regarding regional cooperation, Ergogie called for renewed collective action to translate the respective commitments into tangible impact for women and girls across the COMESA region.

Ethiopia stands ready to continue working closely with the COMESA Secretariat and fellow member states to advance the efforts in creating a region where women and men contribute equally to its prosperity, peace and development, she concluded.

For her part, COMESA Secretary-General Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe noted that gender equality, and the empowerment of women and youth are central to achieving inclusive and sustainable developments in the region.

"This is a meeting that presents us with opportunity to restore our commitment to gender equality, women and youth empowerment and social development in our region."

The Secretary-General reaffirmed the readiness of COMESA to tackle gender gaps, expedite the efforts in overcoming barriers and renew promise to create equal opportunities for all.