Algeria Re-Arrests Freelance Journalist Hassan Bouras Ahead of Pope's Visit

New York — Algerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release freelance journalist and human rights defender Hassan Bouras and drop all charges against him, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday.

On Monday, an investigating judge at the court of El-Bayadh, in northwestern Algeria, ordered Bouras' detention pending investigation into four accusations -- two felonies and two misdemeanors. The exact charges have not been disclosed, according to a local journalist who spoke to CPJ on condition of anonymity, citing fear of reprisal, adding that he believes that Bouras is being targeted for his journalistic work.

Provincial security forces arrested Bouras on Sunday in front of his home in El-Bayadh. Later that evening, officers raided his residence, conducted a comprehensive search, and confiscated a laptop. His arrest came on the eve of Pope Leo XIV's visit to Algeria, where he met religious leaders and the local Catholic community as part of a regional tour.

"Algerian authorities' repeated targeting of freelance journalist Hassan Bouras over his reporting the night before Pope Leo XIV's visit to Algeria sends a clear message that independent journalism will not be tolerated," said Carlos Martínez de la Serna, CPJ's program director. "Authorities must immediately release Bouras and ensure that journalists can report on corruption and human rights issues without fear of arrest or prosecution."

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Bouras, a prominent journalist and former member of the dissolved Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights, is known for reporting on corruption and documenting rights violations, particularly in marginalized regions, according to the journalist who spoke anonymously with CPJ.

His detention follows years of legal harassment dating from 2003. Bouras was also previously arrested in 2015, 2016, 2021, and most recently he was sentenced to two years in prison in November 2022, but remained free until his April 12 arrest.

At least six journalists are currently behind bars in Algeria in connection with their work, according to CPJ data.

CPJ emailed Algeria's Ministry of Interior for comment but did not receive a response.