South Africa: Mugabe Attempted Murder Case Resumes - South African News Briefs - April 17, 2026

Mugabe and Co-Accused Return to Court Over Hyde Park Shooting

The case against Bellarmine Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, returns to the Alexandra Magistrates Court, reports EWN. The pair face charges including defeating the ends of justice, possession of a firearm, and contravening South Africa's immigration laws. The charges relate to a shooting incident involving an employee at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park in February. Mugabe and Matondze have been remanded in custody after they abandoned their bail applications, choosing instead to go ahead with plea negotiations. They have been in custody since March.

Suspended Tshwane CFO to Face Madlanga Commission

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Suspended City of Tshwane Chief Financial Officer Gareth Mnisi is set to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, reports SABC News. Mnisi has been implicated through the testimony of Police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi. Allegations before the Commission suggest that Mnisi, Nkosi and the suspended Tshwane Metro Police Department's (TMPD) Deputy Chief Commissioner Umashi Dhlamini were involved in tender rigging. Evidence presented before the commission has revealed communication between Mnisi and Nkosi talking about a tender that relates to the offloading of refuse bags.

Cape Town Proposes New Rules for Short-Term Rentals

The City of Cape Town has released proposed amendments to its short-term letting by-law, inviting public comment, reports EWN. The proposed changes are intended to improve compliance among short-term landlords who are required to pay commercial rates. The draft bill introduces new mechanisms that will allow the municipality to obtain letting information directly from online rental platforms. Properties rented out for short-term stays for at least half the year would be reclassified and taxed accordingly. The city has clarified that the rules will not apply to long-term rentals or occasional home-sharing. Public comments on the proposal are open until 30 April 2026.

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