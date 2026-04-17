Rwanda: Four in Ten Couples Split Before a Decade, New Data Shows

More than four in ten divorces recorded in 2025 (41.2 per cent) involved couples who had been married for less than a decade, according to the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR).

The 2025 Civil Registration and Vital Statistics report indicates that a total of 4,479 divorces were registered during the year, of which 2,629 were legally granted by courts.

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Kigali City recorded the highest number of divorces at 1,185 cases, followed by Southern Province with 1,006.

Short- and mid-term marriages dominate

Most divorce cases involved relatively short marriages. The largest share, 693 cases was among couples married for between five and nine years.

Marriages lasting between 10 and 14 years accounted for 398 cases, while long-term unions of 45 to 49 years recorded the fewest divorces, at just 13 cases.

Age gap patterns

Divorces were most common among couples where the wife was slightly older than the husband. Cases where the wife was older by between zero and four years accounted for 1,881 divorces, followed by 1,008 cases where the age gap was between five and nine years.

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Overall, divorces were more frequent in relationships where the wife is older than the husband than in those where the husband is older.

Age trends

Among women, divorce cases rose from 52 among those under 25 years to a peak of 997 in the 35-39 age group, before declining in older age brackets, with a slight uptick among those aged 50 and above.

For men, cases increased steadily from nine among those under 25, peaking at 1,031 in the 40-44 age group. Men aged 50 and above recorded higher divorce figures than women in the same age category.

What is driving divorces?

Innocent Muramira, founder of Muramira & Co Advocates in Kigali, attributes many marital breakdowns to unmet expectations and emotional instability.

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"Some couples do not enter marriage intending lifelong commitment. Financial pressure, lack of trust, and sometimes lack of love play a role. Others marry due to circumstances such as pregnancy or social pressure. Over time, this leads to conflict, adultery, and even gender-based violence," he said.

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Gasana Umutesi, a mother of five in Kicukiro District, pointed to financial strain and changing social lifestyles as key drivers.

"Financial pressure is one of the main causes. One partner may want to maintain a high lifestyle while the other does not," she said.

She added that social influences, including what people see on social media or in other households, are also shaping expectations and creating tension in marriages.

Umutesi further cited the erosion of cultural values and inadequate preparation for marriage as contributing factors.

"Some people marry without taking time to understand each other. Norms and values are also declining," she said.

Describing marriage as a learning process, she stressed the need for guidance and preparation.

"There is a need for more training and parental guidance. Some people think marriage is just about appearances, but the reality is very different," she added.