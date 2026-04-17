Zambia: Bold Reforms in Zambia's Chanje and Kawaza Chiefdoms Are Helping to End Harmful Practices

EASTERN PROVINCE, Zambia - Located in the heart of Eastern Province, the Chanje and Kawaza chiefdoms are vibrant custodians of Zambia's rich cultural heritage. Here, ancestral wisdom guides daily life, and ceremonies such as Gule Wamkulu and Chinamwali mark the passage of age and identity. Life is deeply intertwined with community, respect for elders and a strong sense of belonging.

However, beneath the beauty of tradition, the chiefdoms face persistent challenges that threaten the well-being of their young people, particularly girls and women. These include high rates of teenage pregnancy, gender-based violence (GBV) and early marriage. Cultural practices can sometimes contribute to these issues, especially when rites of passage or societal expectations pressure girls into premature adulthood.

In these chiefdoms, a quiet revolution is unfolding to challenge harmful norms under the leadership of two traditional leaders, His Royal Highness, Chief Chanje of Chipangali district and Her Royal Highness, Chieftainess Kawaza of Katete district.

For Chief Chanje and Chieftainess Kawaza, the launch of Spotlight Initiative in Eastern Province represents more than just a programme - it is a partnership and a promise to their people for a more equitable future.

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"Tradition must serve justice"

In Chanje chiefdom, the challenges are real and urgent. Teenage pregnancies continue to derail girls' eduation, while GBV remains underreported due to stigma, fear and cultural silence. Yet, amidst these struggles, Chief Chanje stands as a beacon of change, committed to dismantling harmful norms and protecting the rights of his people.

"We must not allow our customs to become cages. Tradition must serve justice, not silence it," he emphasized.

"Our community is becoming a better place, especially for young girls like me." - Agnes Banda, 19

One of the most impactful reforms under his leadership has been the ban on Gule Wa Mkulu performances during school days. This traditional dance, while culturally significant, had caused young people to miss school, pulling them away from classrooms and into rehearsals and ceremonies.

"Education is the foundation to a better future. Our children belong in school during the week, not anywhere else. If they want to rehearse or take part in other activities, they can do so on weekends or after school closes," Chief Chanje stated.

Beyond education, the Chief has increased penalties for GBV perpetrators. Working closely with law enforcement, he has made it clear that customary law will not shield offenders. Survivors are encouraged to report cases directly to him or through his network of advisors, headmen and headwomen. Confidentiality is guaranteed, and whistleblowers are protected and even rewarded.

"I used to be afraid to speak, but when I saw our Chief act and punish a man who had beaten his wife, I realized things were starting to change. That moment gave me courage. Now, I feel safer, and our community is becoming a better place especially for young girls like me," said Agnes Banda, a 19-year-old student from Chanje Chiefdom.

Ms. Banda's journey has not been easy. At the age of 16, she experienced abuse from a relative, but fear and shame kept her silent. "I thought no one would believe me. I didn't know where to go or who to talk to. I felt trapped," she recalls.

Her turning point came when she attended a community meeting where the Chief openly condemned GBV and encouraged survivors to speak out. Supported by a local youth group and a teacher who noticed her distress, Ms. Banda found the strength to report her experience and seek help.

Today, Agnes is back in school and is passionate about raising awareness among her peers. She believes that education and strong leadership are key to protecting girls and ending harmful practices. "When leaders like our chief, the police, teachers and others stand up to protect us, it gives us hope. We need more safe spaces, more support, and more voices speaking out," she said.

Despite these strides, Chief Chanje acknowledges that more efforts are needed. Community sensitization, capacity building for traditional leaders including indunas (advisors to chiefs), headmen and headwomen, and access to survivor-centered services remain critical gaps.

"Spotlight Initiative brings hope. It will help us build stronger systems and protect our girls better. With its support, we can train our leaders, educate our communities, and ensure that no girl is left behind," said Chief Chanje with conviction.

"We are safeguarding the dreams and futures of our girls"

In Katete district, Chieftainess Kawaza's chiefdom is igniting a powerful movement, reshaping mindsets and paving the way for lasting change. Her secretariat, a well-organized body of indunas, headmen and headwomen, has introduced various reforms including the introduction of marriage approval forms requiring proof of age. Marriage approval now requires a minimum age of 20, which is two years higher than the national legal age.

"We are not merely upholding the law. We are safeguarding the dreams and futures of our girls. Education must take precedence over early marriage. This has always been our message to the community, guided by the unwavering leadership of Her Royal Highness, Chieftainess Kawaza," said Theresa Mumba, Secretariat Chairperson, speaking on behalf of the Chieftainess.

This policy is rooted in a deep understanding of the local context. Most girls enrol in school late and need time to complete their education. Raising the marriage age allows them more time.

The chiefdom is also transforming cultural practices. Alangizi, traditional female mentors, are being retrained to promote reproductive health and educational aspirations. These mentors, once focused on preparing girls for marriage, are now champions of empowerment.

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"We used to teach girls how to be wives. Now we teach them how to be leaders." - Beatrice Zulu, Alangizi mentor

Beatrice Zulu, an Alangizi mentor, shared her journey: "We used to teach girls how to be wives. Now we teach them how to be leaders. The Chieftainess has given us a new mission."

"We are not just changing rules. We are changing hearts and minds. With the coming of the Spotlight Initiative, it will help us reach even deeper into our communities," Ms. Mumba stated.

Through Spotlight Initiative, IOM has trained and empowered 114 (84 male and 30 female) faith and traditional leaders in Eastern and Muchinga Provinces with the tools, knowledge and platforms needed to challenge harmful norms and advance gender equality within their communities. Traditionally seen as custodians of cultural practices, these leaders are increasingly adopting proactive roles as anti-GBV champions, using their influence to discourage child marriage, promote girls' education, and denounce practices that perpetuate GBV.

These practices include wife inheritance (a practice where a widow gets married to a male relative of her deceased husband), virginity testing and transactional sexual exploitation, among others.

By Lighton Nyirongo