Kenya: University Education Watchdog Summons Former CS Mukhisa Kituyi Over Claims On Mmust Graduation Records

Nairobi — Former Cabinet Secretary Mukhisa Kituyi has been summoned by the Commission for University Education (CUE) to appear before it over allegations he made against Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

In a press release issued Thursday , the commission said it is seeking to engage Dr Kituyi as part of ongoing investigations into remarks he made during a radio interview on March 31, 2026.

The regulator said it had earlier written to the former Trade CS on April 9 through his last known address but had not received any response, prompting it to issue a public invitation.

"The Commission requires to engage Hon. Dr. Kituyi on the allegations against MMUST," the statement read.

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Economist and former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Mukhisa Kituyi, has publicly questioned the credibility of graduation records at MMUST.

Speaking during a recent interview on Radio Generation, Kituyi recounted what he described as a troubling experience during his nephew's graduation ceremony at the institution.

"Look at admissions at universities. There's something that scared me when my nephew was graduating at a public university. They were seeing the names of graduates and marking names of persons who have never been admitted to that university, who have never attended a class, but they are on the roll for graduation. The graduating class sees them for the first time," he said.

CUE has now asked the former UNCTAD Secretary-General to present himself at its offices along Red Hill Road in Gigiri between April 20 and April 24, 2026, to provide further information and supporting evidence regarding his claims.

The commission, established under the Universities Act, is mandated to regulate and accredit universities, approve academic programmes, and safeguard the credibility of academic qualifications in the country.

It said the move forms part of its broader responsibility to investigate matters that may affect the integrity of higher education institutions.

CUE Chief Executive Officer Mike Kuria said the commission had already initiated inquiries following the media reports and would take appropriate regulatory action where necessary.

On April 3, CUE launched investigations into alleged irregularities and fraud in the awarding of degrees at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST), following reports that some individuals may have received qualifications without proper admission or registration.

The Commission said the allegations circulating across various media platforms point to a potential breach of academic procedures at the institution.

The regulator termed the claims serious, warning that if substantiated, they would amount to a violation of academic integrity and could erode public trust in Kenya's higher education system.

"A multidisciplinary team of experts has been constituted to undertake a comprehensive and objective review of the allegations," said CUE Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Prof. Mike Kuria.

Kuria emphasized that the investigation will seek to establish the facts surrounding the claims, particularly focusing on whether due process was followed in the admission, registration and eventual awarding of degrees.

He warned that firm action would be taken against anyone found culpable.

"Any individuals or entities found culpable of misconduct will be held accountable and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory frameworks," he said.

CUE, which is mandated under the Universities Act to regulate, accredit and assure quality in university education, said it remains committed to safeguarding academic standards and protecting the credibility of qualifications awarded in the country.

The Commission also appealed for calm as the probe gets underway.

"Members of the public are urged to remain calm and refrain from speculation as the investigation proceeds, and to allow the Commission to carry out its mandate objectively," Kuria added.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba had directed the Commission for University Education (CUE) to investigate the academic credentials of some graduands at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

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The directive, issued on April 1, 2026, follows allegations circulating on both social and mainstream media that some individuals may have been awarded degrees without legitimately earning them.

Ogamba tasked the regulator with conducting a thorough verification exercise to establish whether all listed graduands were duly admitted students and whether they met the academic requirements for the qualifications conferred during the university's recent graduation ceremony.

CUE, which operates under the Universities Act, No. 42 of 2012, is mandated to regulate accredited universities, assure quality in higher education, and safeguard the credibility of academic qualifications awarded in Kenya.

The probe comes amid growing scrutiny over the integrity of university certification processes, with concerns emerging from various quarters, including academia.

The ongoing investigations by CUE are expected to determine the authenticity of the claims and recommend appropriate action, including possible sanctions against individuals or institutions found to have violated academic regulations.