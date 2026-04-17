South Africa: Police Hunt for Third Suspect in Philippi Extortion Murder Case

Marikana residents says crime remains high despite army deployment

Two men accused of murdering eight people and injuring two others in Philippi East in January, appeared together in court for the first time on Thursday. The state revealed that police are conducting a manhunt for a third suspect involved in the shooting.

The state alleges that Nkcubeo Libala and Bheki Manxiwa are two of three gunmen who on 17 January entered a shebeen in the Marikana informal settlement, robbed patrons of cellphones and cash, and then shot at the owner and customers.

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Police believe the incident may be linked to extortion. It has become commonplace in Marikana that street vendors and businesses have to pay "protection fees" or face violence.

Manxiwa was arrested a week after the incident. Libala was arrested on 20 February.

In the Athlone Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the two alleged gunmen were ordered to remain in custody until June while the state finalises its investigation.

After proceedings, a Marikana resident who has been following the case, told GroundUp that after the shooting, the shebeen closed for a few weeks but has now reopened. "It is business as usual," he said.

He said there had been another similar shooting at a shebeen.

A police statement of 8 March says four people were shot dead and one injured in a yard in a shooting by two gunmen.

The resident said that although the army had been deployed, criminal activity and shootings continue to happen in Philippi.

"I have seen the soldiers once or twice here in Marikana, but I personally don't think they have made a difference in the level of crime."

"We are afraid to leave our houses, some people have packed and moved to other areas, because living in Philippi has become so difficult," he said.