Zimbabwe: Diana Samkange Cancels Mabelreign Show Citing Security Reasons

Afro-fusion artist, Diana Samkange has cancelled her show which was scheduled for April 18 at the Ligi Sports Bar, Mabelreign citing security concerns in the area.

This follows a rise in armed robberies in Harare West particularly the Mabelreign and Marlborough surburbs.

Recently a security guard was killed in a confrontation with armed robbers at Hallingbury Primary School in Mabelreign by a gang linked to another case which occured at Marlborough High School.

In a statement released by her management, Diana Samkange affectionately known as Mangwenya said Saturday's show dubbed Afro Fusion Night has been cancelled and a new date will be announced.

"We regret to inform our valued supporters that the Diana Samkange show orginally scheduled for Saturday 18 April 2026 will not be proceeding as planned.

"This difficult decision has been made due to unforseen circumstances beyond our control due to security concerns in and around the Mabelreign and Marlborough areas, " read a statement by Mangwenya Music Management.

Authorities have since beefed up security in the area, with residents being told to stay on high alert.