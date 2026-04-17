Zimbabwean Man Arrested in Botswana Over Large-Scale Cannabis Farm

A 51-year-old Zimbabwean man, Clifford Nkomo, has been arrested in Botswana after he was allegedly found operating a large-scale cannabis plantation at a farm in the Gantsi area.

Acting on a tip-off, Botswana Police searched the farm and reportedly uncovered an estimated 500kg of dagga, valued at P250,000 (approximately US$18,600), leading to Nkomo's arrest.

Nkomo appeared before the Gantsi Magistrates Court on Monday, facing two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and unlawful cultivation of plants for narcotic and psychotropic purposes.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected back in court on April 27.

In a further search of the premises, police also discovered multiple sachets containing substances suspected to be dagga, weighing approximately one (1) kilogram and valued at P2,600 (about US$190).

"Further search of the premises led to the discovery of multiple sachets containing substances suspected to be dagga, weighing approximately one (1) kilogram and valued at P2,600 (about US$190)," reads a statement released by the Botswana Police Service.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.