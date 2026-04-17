Kenya: New Player Juicebet Looking to Bring 'New Dimension' for Kenyan Punters

Nairobi — With the betting market in Kenya becoming more and more enticing, a new player in the market, Juicebet, is looking to give punters a new experience, one that takes an exciting route from the norm.

From seasoned tacticians looking to stack many small wins, to fresh young punters chasing the next big multiplier on Aviator, Juicebet looks to cater for all punters.

"Juicebet is all about giving our players value, and you can see that in the offers and bonuses we roll out across both sportsbook and casino. Last year we gave the Kenyan public a taste of what's to come with Pop the Balloon on YouTube and the first-ever Celebrity Fight Night at the Alchemist. That was just the beginning. We have a lot more in store for players and sports fans, and we'll continue to support sports while pushing the culture forward. Watch this space," says Nelson Wanjala, Juicebet's Head of Marketing.

Wanjala avers that Juicebet offers some of the best odds in Kenya across any top sports league, from the Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, The FKF Premier League, and beyond.

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A feature that will definitely be a huge attraction to punters is the weekly 'Juicy Boosts' which will offer enhanced odds on selected multibets, offering better value.

Juicebet also promises to offer seamless integration on mobile money with instant Deposits and flash withdrawals.

Also, they promise to offer a Casino experience like no other. The Juicebet Casino is packed with hundreds of games and even more chances to win. The Casino offers blackjack, poker, slots, roulette, and more. There is also a chance of getting a live dealer

"With our smooth, mobile-optimised and data-friendly interface, you can have this in your pocket; available whenever you feel lucky," Wanjala says.

Juicebet also promises to offer welcome bonuses and Juicy Odds Boosts straightforward.

"It is simple sign-up, register, play, and claim your bonus. There are clear rules with no hidden catches. Every Monday, we give up to 10% real, withdrawable cashback on your net losses from the previous week (Monday to Sunday). Which means you can shake off your loss and stay in the game," Wanjala says.

He explains; "Place your bets on Juicebet as usual throughout the week then at the end of the week, your total bets and winnings are calculated. If you've made a net loss, you'll receive up to 10% cashback credited to your Juicebet wallet every Monday."