Angolan Banks to Charge 20 Kwanza Fee for Printed ATM Receipts

1 April 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Customers with bank debit cards in Angola will have to pay 20 kwanzas for operations with receipts, from this month onwards, after a free limit of four balance inquiries, two transactions and four monthly cash withdrawals.

According to instruction no. 02/2025 from the National Bank of Angola (BNA), the fee of 20 kwanzas will only be applied when the customer exceeds the established limit.

The measure is part of the Central Bank's guidelines aimed at standardizing fees associated with electronic banking services.

The instruction is applicable to all financial institutions under BNA supervision, including commercial banks and payment service providers.

Merchants or institutions are prevented from charging abusive fees, ensuring greater cost predictability for users. ACC/CS/DOJ

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