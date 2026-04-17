South Africa: Eskom Concludes Wage Agreement With Employees

Eskom has concluded a three-year wage agreement following a Central Bargaining Forum (CBF) process which entails a 7% annual salary increase for workers.

The signatory unions represent more than 75% of the employees in the CBF. The agreement is binding on all employees within the bargaining unit, including those affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA).

"The conclusion of the wage process represents an important procedural milestone. It provides Eskom with the stability and predictability required to focus fully on delivering our business objectives and fulfilling our mandate to South Africa. We recognise that our people are central to driving sustainable growth and to building an organisation that is resilient and attractive to future partners and investors," said Eskom's Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane.

By maintaining a three year framework, Eskom and organised labour have established a predictable environment that reduces the volatility associated with annual bargaining cycles. The agreement continues Eskom's established practice of multi year collective bargaining arrangements, supporting cost predictability and operational stability, which has also contributed to the delivery of Eskom's successful turnaround strategy.

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The agreement entails a 7% annual salary increase for all employees within the bargaining unit and effective for a three-year period, starting from 1 July 2026, providing labour certainty over the medium term.

The established multi-year framework secures the labour stability and skills necessary to maintain and reinforce Eskom's recent gains in overall system performance.

"Eskom remains dedicated to maintaining a constructive partnership with organised labour as a fundamental driver of operational excellence and business sustainability. This collaborative approach ensures the utility remains focused on its primary mandate: the safe and reliable operation of the national power system for the benefit of all South Africans.

"The agreement concludes a structured and intensive collective bargaining process. While negotiations were robust, Eskom acknowledges that NUMSA has declared a deadlock and opted not to sign the current agreement," said the power utility.

The wage process has been concluded in line with applicable Central Bargaining Forum processes and labour legislation. Eskom remains committed to structured and ongoing engagement with all three of its recognised trade unions on all other matters of mutual importance.