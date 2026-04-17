South Africa: MEC Gaoage Molapisi Delivers Houses and Hosts District Imbizo for Military Veterans

North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, will today hand over seven houses to military veterans in Jouberton, in the City of Matlosana Local Municipality.

According to the department, the housing project is implemented in accordance with the Military Veterans Act, 2011 (Act No. 18 of 2011), which outlines government's responsibility to support and manage the affairs of military veterans across all nine provinces.

The Act further makes provision for a range of benefits to military veterans, including access to housing support.

"The hand over will be followed by an Imbizo with Military Veterans across the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District. This engagement will serve as an important platform for military veterans to engage government on various issues, particular those within the human settlements mandate," the department said.

MEC Molapisi will be accompanied by the Executive Mayor the City of Matlosana Local Municipality, Cllr Fikile Mahlophe. - SAnews.gov.za