South Africa: Basic Education Leads Inter-Departmental Career Choices Expo Day in Mpumalanga

Basic Education Deputy Minister Dr Reginah Mhaule is today leading a government and stakeholder-wide Career Expo Day to commemorate Freedom Month and Schools Democracy Month.

The inaugural Career Expo Day is taking place at the Spamplek Sports Ground in Daggakraal in the Gert Sibande District in Mpumalanga.

In a statement, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) said the initiative responds to a request made by several entities focusing on the interests and well-being of learners, community leaders, the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, and its concern for the holistic well-being of learners.

It also aligns with the call made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his address at the 2026 Basic Education Lekgotla, urging the department to conduct more career expos.

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"The engagement is intended to expose learners to diverse career opportunities and relevant institutions, including entrepreneurship and small business development opportunities available in South Africa, while leaving the district in a more capacitated position.

"The engagement will leave districts and local institutions capacitated by equipping School Governing Bodies (SGBs), School Management Teams (SMTs), School-Based Support Teams (SBSTs), Representative Councils of Learners (RCLs), parents, and other school-based stakeholders with the necessary support," the department said.

The proposed programme will see the DBE working with key government departments and stakeholders to provide integrated services and career awareness activities, both as build-up interventions and on the main day of engagement.

Each sector department will have specific contributions and roles that they are playing in the advancement of child welfare.

Furthermore, the engagement will guide emerging trends and upcoming skills requirements relevant to the new age of technology and a world increasingly shaped by AI.

In addition, the engagement will introduce learners to entrepreneurship as a viable career pathway, highlighting how they can create jobs and economic opportunities within their own communities in line with national development.

The departments that are participating in the Career Expo Day include the South African Police Service (SAPS), The Presidency, Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, Pixley Ka Seme Local Municipality, Department of Minerals and Petroleum Resources, Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and the Mpumalanga Department of Education among others.

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The other participants represented includes the Daggakraal Parliamentary Constituency Office (Hon. MP), Independent Electoral Commission (IEC Chairperson), National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) and the Local House of Traditional Leaders Ka Moloi. - SAnews.gov.za