Kenya: Two Arrested As Police Recover Stolen Gun in Rongai

Nairobi — Detectives in Kajiado North have arrested two suspects and recovered a firearm that had earlier been stolen from a police officer.

The operation, carried out jointly by DCI officers and police from Ngong Police Station, targeted Kware and Mandazi Road areas in Rongai town.

The suspects aged 54, and 49 respectively, were arrested following an intelligence-led crackdown.

DCI officers recovered a magazine loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition and a quantity of gun oil during the search at the suspects' house.

A further search led to the recovery of a Ceska pistol that had been robbed from an officer attached to the Security of Government Buildings.

Additional items recovered include two imitation firearms, a pair of handcuffs, keys and a Maasai sword, all of which have been secured as exhibits.

The suspects are currently being held at Ngong Police Station pending arraignment, as investigations continue.