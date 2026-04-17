South Africa: Graduates Face Unemployment Without Artificial Intelligence Skills

Many businesses in South Africa say they cannot hire young graduates because they do not have practical workplace computer skills.

Experts say education must change to include practical learning and mentorship so students learn exactly what employers need right now.

Young people in South Africa are leaving school and university with qualifications but cannot find jobs.

At the same time, businesses say they cannot find workers with the practical skills they need.

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More than 60% of young people aged 15 to 24 do not have jobs. Nearly half of all graduates are unemployed or working in jobs below their skill level in their first year after finishing their studies.

Riaz Moola is the chief executive of HyperionDev. He said the problem is not a lack of talent in the country.

He said South Africa struggles to turn education into real skills for the workplace.

"We are producing thousands of graduates every year, but far too few are equipped with practical, job-ready skills," said Moola.

Companies now want workers who can use artificial intelligence in real work situations. These workers can use this technology to work faster and better.

Moola said artificial intelligence is not replacing people but is helping those who know how to use it.

He said that while these new tools are easier to access, many young people cannot complete real projects. They often get stuck before finishing work that employers will accept.

"Without mentorship and real-world practice, people get stuck halfway," he said.

Experts say education must change to focus on practical learning, mentorship and clear job goals. If this does not happen, the gap between education and employment will keep growing.

South Africa has a young population and a growing need for digital skills. The country must adapt quickly to decide whether inequality improves or gets worse.

Moola said the countries that win will be those that turn potential into employable talent.