Namibia: Loubser's Drama Club Opens Global Doors

Windhoek-based acting coach Michelle Loubser is steadily transforming the local performing arts landscape through a drama club she founded in 2020.

What began as a small initiative with just 12 students has grown into a thriving platform nurturing 46 aspiring actors across junior, senior and adult levels.

Loubser, who studied acting at Northlink College in Cape Town between 2012 and 2014, returned to Namibia after gaining international exposure working on Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) cruises.

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It was there that she witnessed firsthand how global platforms could connect emerging talent with international agents and opportunities, an experience that would later shape her vision.

"I came back, and I had this incredible desire in my heart to start the Drama Club, which has been on my heart for five years before I actually started it," she said.

Despite launching during one of the most uncertain periods for businesses, Loubser pressed ahead.

"I started it during Covid, which was probably the worst time ever to start a business. But I started it, and I've never looked back ever since," she added.

Building skills and industry exposure

Since its inception, the drama club has focused not only on performance but also on professional development. Through workshops, rehearsals and mentorship, students are trained in acting techniques while also being prepared for auditions, competitions and international exposure.

The club has already collaborated with actors and directors from the popular Afrikaans television series 'Binnelanders', further strengthening its credibility and reach.

A major highlight for the club has been its involvement in Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) cruise programmes, where participants compete on an international stage in front of global agents. These experiences have proven to be life-changing for many of Loubser's students.

"We were a total of 14 drama club students that went, and all 14 came back with a scholarship, which is phenomenal," she said.

Of those, four students secured major scholarships, two receiving full funding and two partial support, while the remaining participants also earned smaller scholarship opportunities.

These scholarships open doors to institutions such as the New York Performing Arts Academy, giving young Namibians access to world-class training and exposure.

"They can now go study at New York Performing Arts Academy in New York, which I think is amazing because it offers such an amazing platform for Namibians who want to pursue an acting career, but have nowhere to go," she explained.

A safe space for growth

Beyond international exposure, the club also prioritises building confidence, discipline and a sense of belonging among its members. Weekly workshops provide a safe and supportive environment where students can develop their skills while forming meaningful connections.

"It has helped children who have gone through trauma, been bullied at school, have social anxiety, and those who struggle in making friends," Loubser noted.

Inclusivity remains at the core of the club's philosophy. Loubser has intentionally created a space where all individuals, regardless of background, ability or personal challenges, are welcomed and supported.

She emphasises strict policies against bullying and discrimination, fostering a family-like atmosphere that encourages personal growth.

The club's rapid expansion is a testament to this approach. From a modest group of 12, it now accommodates a diverse mix of aspiring performers, each bringing unique perspectives and talents. Loubser believes this diversity strengthens not only the club but also the broader creative industry.

On stage and looking ahead

In addition to training and competitions, the drama club stages annual performances to give students practical experience in front of live audiences.

Recently, the group hosted its first large-scale concert, marking a significant milestone in its journey. The production showcased the progress students have made and highlighted the club's potential to produce high-quality theatrical work.

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Looking ahead, Loubser has ambitious plans. Among her goals is staging a major production at the National Theatre of Namibia, an achievement she views as both a personal dream and a step forward for the country's acting scene.

She is also preparing to further her own studies after receiving a scholarship to the New York Performing Arts Academy, aiming to bring back enhanced skills and knowledge to benefit her students.

At the same time, she is determined to shift perceptions around acting in Namibia. While audiences often gravitate towards music and dance performances, Loubser believes theatre has equal potential to captivate and inspire.

Through her work, she hopes to elevate acting as a respected and sought-after art form while continuing to create opportunities for young people to pursue their dreams on international stages.