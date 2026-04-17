Namibia: Big Ben Live Back At Zoo Park

Big Ben is set to host his annual Big Ben Live show tomorrow at the Zoo Park after a one-year hiatus.

The annual music show could not take place last year due to conflicting schedules and logistical challenges.

"We had to skip last year mainly because of bookings that would not allow us to have a minute to plan our own. I believe this, which is why I have always staged my own concerts when time and resources have allowed. Besides, it has been a while, and many music lovers have been demanding live music. So, why not?" he questioned.

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Since his debut in 2001, the musician's work has focused on Afro pop, Afrobeat and fusion genres. He said it has been an interesting challenge to host a concert at a time of the year when nobody else would dare.

"Many believed that music lovers would not spend on entertainment in January or February, and I have proven them wrong. It is also a perfect time to host an event if you do not want to compete with those who host theirs in the most competitive seasons," he stated.

The 2016 NAMAs artist of the year hinted at new material already in place as part of a full body of work for the fans.

"An album has been ready for a while now, and that's where we lifted the single Kaira from. We will focus on the album release when we are done with the concert, but all groundwork is done. It is rather a matter of releasing it to the public," he said.

The artist also acknowledged that collaborating with other artists and producers is key to creating meaningful and diverse music for all to enjoy.

"I may have become comfortable producing my own work, but even I know that more brains and hands on a piece can deliver real creative genius. I cannot close myself off from the world at such an exciting time in music. I have so far been using instrumentalists and vocalists from other cultures and countries, and the music sounds better and deeper," he shared.

"We are preparing to enjoy the music on 18 April at the Zoo Park. We want to create an experience that both the band and the crowd will enjoy and remember for a long time. We intend to have fun doing what we love," he said.