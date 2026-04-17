Namibia: Creative Industry Gets Boost - Film and Creative City Approved

Namibia's creative industry is gaining traction, with increased film activity creating jobs and bringing new income into the economy.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said in her state of the nation address that, between April 2025 and March 2026, Namibia attracted 59 foreign film projects, while local filmmakers produced 36 films.

"These activities created 1 240 temporary jobs in catering, transportation, hospitality, crew, cast and producers.

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Local hires earned about N$18.86 million, while overall, both foreign and local film productions contributed an estimated N$47 million to the Namibian economy," she said. She said the government is prioritising the creative industry following her swearing-in in March 2025, as part of efforts to expand job opportunities, particularly for young people.

Information and Communication Technology Minister Emma Theofelus said the Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Film and Creative City.

"Cabinet took note of the efforts being made to advance the strategic development and prioritisation of Namibia's Culture and Creative Industries sector as a key driver of economic growth, job creation and cultural preservation," she said.

She added that the project aims to position Namibia as a competitive hub for film and creative production in Africa.

The government is also investing in skills development through the Namibia Film Commission, which allocates N$200 000 annually in partnership with the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

The increase in film productions is creating work for local crews and service providers, including those in catering, transport and accommodation. While most of the jobs are temporary, they are providing income and experience for many young people entering the industry.

The figures indicate a sector that is beginning to contribute more visibly to the economy. Film production is creating linkages with other industries, as each project requires services ranging from logistics to accommodation.

For many young people entering the job market, the creative sector is becoming one of the few spaces where short-term work is available. Even small roles on production sets offer exposure and help build skills.

For years, however, the industry struggled with limited support.

Across film, music, fashion and the arts, creatives often worked without funding, equipment or structured training.

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Projects were largely self-funded, and many failed to reach wider audiences due to limited distribution platforms.

Studios and production facilities remained scarce, while access to equipment was costly. As a result, many creatives were forced to operate informally or rely on side jobs to sustain themselves.

Despite this, the sector continued to produce content and talent, driven by individuals and small groups working with limited resources.

Local stories were told, but often without the backing needed to scale production or reach international markets.

Compared to sectors such as mining and agriculture, the creative industry received little structured investment.

Its contribution to employment and economic activity was not fully recognised, and policy support remained limited.

This left many in the industry operating on the margins, with few opportunities for long-term growth.

The recent increase in production signals a shift. With more foreign projects coming into the country, local crews are finding work, gaining experience and earning income. At the same time, local filmmakers are producing more content, adding to the industry's output.

The establishment of a Film and Creative City is expected to further support this growth by creating a space for production, collaboration and skills development.

The government's investment in training also aims to improve the quality of local production and prepare Namibians to compete in international markets.