Kenya: Nairobi to Host Medexpo 2026 As Healthcare Demand Rises

Nairobi — Nairobi will host the 26th edition of MEDEXPO Kenya 2026 from April 22 to 24 at the Sarit Expo Centre, amid rising demand for medical equipment and specialised healthcare services in East Africa.

The exhibition, supported by the Ministry of Health Kenya and the Ministry of Investments Trade and Industry Kenya, is expected to bring together manufacturers, suppliers, and healthcare stakeholders from multiple countries.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Fredrick Ouma Oluga is expected to officiate the opening, alongside Regina Akoth Ombam.

The event comes as Kenya's healthcare sector faces growing demand for diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and treatment solutions, driven by population growth and increased investment in health infrastructure.

Exhibitors are expected to showcase a range of medical technologies, including surgical equipment, diagnostic systems, and pharmaceutical products, reflecting broader trends in healthcare modernization.

Industry groups such as the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals and the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya are also set to participate, underscoring the role of the expo as a platform for industry engagement and business linkages.

The three-day event is expected to attract regional and international participants as Kenya strengthens its position as a hub for healthcare services and medical trade in East Africa.