Angola: Isaac Dos Anjos Is Undermining Angola's Credibility

analysis

Angola's minister of agriculture, Isaac dos Anjos, deserves a peculiar kind of congratulations. By speaking so bluntly, he has done the country a public service: he has stripped away the pretence and exposed the national self-sabotage in which parts of Angola's ruling elite still indulge.

The masks fall. The choice becomes clear. On one side stand those who want a modern, prosperous Angola with a free and credible economy. On the other stand those who prefer the familiar fog of an oligarchic, clientelist and closed development model, condemned to delay because it cannot survive transparency.

Dos Anjos's recent public rebuke of the African Development Bank and the International Finance Corporation was not a diplomatic slip. It was a worldview made audible: the belief that Angola belongs, by historical right, to those who took power in war and kept it in peace, and that any external rule limiting their room for manoeuvre is an intolerable affront.

That view is marketed as sovereignty. In practice, it has been one of the most persistent enemies of Angola's economic modernisation and financial credibility.

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The minister effectively told international institutions that, if they will not finance politically exposed persons, or PEPs, they should leave Angola. That posture does more than dismiss global safeguards against money laundering. It tells investors, banks and supervisors that Angola remains captive to an economy dominated by a small caste of political barons, supported by a financial system long vulnerable to political capture and allergic to transparency.

This is precisely the model that has trapped Angola in a permanent economic emergency: devaluation cycles, lost confidence, weak institutions and periodic isolation from the financial circuits on which any import-dependent economy relies.

His words also had a domestic audience. They sounded less like a policy argument than a political audition: a pitch to the oligarchic barony that fears modernisation because modernisation means scrutiny, competition, separation between public office and private advantage, and a financial architecture that cannot be bent to personal convenience.

The public defence of politically connected figures, presented as an act of justice, only deepens this reading. Dos Anjos invoked Armando Manuel, chairman of the Angola Sovereign Wealth Fund and, in the minister's telling, a poultry producer who is punished because he once served as finance minister. But the example illustrates precisely why international compliance rules exist.

The Sovereign Wealth Fund itself has promoted investment in poultry. Expansão has reported its indirect stakes in Lottie Sociedade Avícola through Makunde and in Emirais Agropecuária. If a fund chaired by a former minister is active in the same sector in which that former minister is described as a private producer, the problem is not the arrogance of foreign lenders. It is the obvious need for disclosure, safeguards and rules against conflicts of interest.

Dos Anjos tried to drag the debate out of compliance and into wartime memory. By invoking Angola's long civil war and suggesting that the exclusion of PEPs would favour UNITA, he converted a technical risk-control mechanism into a partisan threat. That is an old manoeuvre: make transparency look like treason, and accountability look like foreign intervention.

Financial credibility is not built with exemptions for the powerful. It is built with institutions strong enough to apply rules without fear or favour. Countries are not trusted because their ministers demand trust. They are trusted when supervisors, courts, banks and public bodies behave predictably.

The minister's own phrase - 'sympathetic resistance' to international rules - is revealing. Angola has too often mastered the theatre of cooperation: accept the institution, sign the convention, host the mission, produce the action plan, and then block the rule where it would actually hurt vested interests. That choreography is one reason the country remains under close scrutiny.

The consequences are not theoretical. In December 2015, Angola suffered a damaging retreat of US-dollar correspondent banking relationships. The IMF later noted that the only supplier of US-dollar banknotes to Angola discontinued the service, while another major global bank withdrew US-dollar correspondent relationships with Angolan banks. For an economy reliant on imports and cross-border payments, that was not a bureaucratic inconvenience. It was a warning flare.

Angola is now trying to edge back towards financial normality. Sovereign access has improved, some confidence has returned, and technical teams are working to satisfy the FATF action plan. But reputations are fragile. One minister, speaking as if compliance were an insult, can undo months of quiet repair.

Nor is the suspicion limited to Washington or Paris. The European Commission includes Angola among high-risk third countries for anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing purposes. Transactions with an Angolan nexus face closer scrutiny inside the European Union. For Angolan capital, Angolan banks and Angolan entrepreneurs seeking credibility in Portugal and beyond, this matters. It raises costs, slows deals and reinforces the very stigma that reformers inside the state claim to be removing.

That is why Dos Anjos's intervention is dangerous. While Angolan technicians try to persuade FATF and development partners that the country is changing, a senior minister broadcasts the opposite message: that compliance is negotiable, PEP scrutiny is political persecution, and multilateral lenders should either finance the politically connected or get out. That is not sovereignty. It is reputational sabotage.

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Angola's economic modernisation requires a clean break with the oligarchic model that has dominated the country for decades. It requires independent banks, stable rules, fiscal transparency and a business environment in which merit and competition displace privilege and political access.

Above all, it requires elites to stop behaving like proprietors of the state and start acting as temporary custodians of a public good. The pretence that private interests can be protected in the name of national sovereignty has already exacted its price. It was paid not by those who made fortunes in the shadows, but by ordinary Angolans living with inflation, devaluation, weak services and shrinking opportunity.

Angola now faces a stark choice. It can keep pretending that it can join the global economy while preserving practices the world no longer tolerates. Or it can accept that transparency is not an external imposition but the entrance fee to development.

Sovereignty is not affirmed by rejecting rules. It is affirmed by building institutions that deserve confidence. And confidence is not decreed in a speech. It is earned - slowly, visibly and under scrutiny.