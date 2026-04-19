Zimbabwe at 46 - Between Promise and Reality

guest column

Zimbabwe is marking 46 years of independence (1980–2026)—a journey that began on 18 April 1980, when the country attained majority rule and stepped into a future defined by self-determination and the promise of shared prosperity.

But as the country commemorates this anniversary under the so-called Second Republic led by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the question lingers: what exactly are Zimbabweans celebrating today?

The First Republic, under Robert Mugabe, delivered undeniable gains in education and health in its early years, but these were later overshadowed by economic collapse, hyperinflation, and international isolation. The Second Republic came into being in 2017 with a promise of a “new dispensation”—one that would restore economic stability, rebuild investor confidence, and re-engage the global community.

To its credit, there have been measurable efforts toward stabilisation. Inflation, while still volatile, has at times been brought under partial control compared to the chaos of the late 2000s. The introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)-backed currency signals an attempt—however fragile—to anchor monetary policy to tangible reserves. Infrastructure development has also been visible: roads have been rehabilitated, and the expansion of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport has improved capacity. Energy projects, particularly at Hwange, have also helped ease power shortages.

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Agriculture, once the backbone of the economy, has seen a degree of recovery through state-backed programmes, boosting maize and tobacco output. Zimbabwe remains one of Africa’s largest tobacco producers, generating crucial foreign currency. Meanwhile, mining—especially gold and lithium—has become central to economic ambitions, with the government targeting a US$12 billion mining sector.

Yet, these gains exist alongside persistent structural challenges. For ordinary Zimbabweans, the lived reality often tells a different story. Wages have struggled to keep pace with the cost of living, and the informal sector dominates, offering limited security. Public services, especially healthcare, remain under strain, while emigration continues to drain skills from key sectors.

The Second Republic has also prioritised re-engagement with institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, aiming to resolve debt arrears and unlock financing. While dialogue has improved, meaningful inflows of investment have been slower to materialise, weighed down by policy inconsistency and governance concerns.

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So, are Zimbabweans better off today? The answer is mixed. At a macro level, there are signs of progress—incremental and uneven. At a household level, however, many citizens still grapple with economic instability and limited opportunity.

Independence anniversaries are not only about celebration; they are also about reflection. At 46 years on, Zimbabwe stands at a crossroads—its achievements evident, but its aspirations still a work in progress.

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Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.