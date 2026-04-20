Sudan: The French Archaeologists Helping War-Ravaged Sudan Save Its Heritage

The war in Sudan, now in its fourth year, has seen thousands of people killed and millions displaced. Alongside the human toll, there are concerns too for the country's abundant archaeological sites and artefacts, at risk from trafficking and destruction. Now France is helping develop innovative tools to preserve Sudanese heritage for future generations.

For French archaeologist Marie Millet, head of the Louvre Museum's Department of Egyptian Antiquities, Sudan "is a country with an exceptionally rich heritage".

Like her colleagues, she is concerned by the effects of more than three years of war, which have seen museums and archaeological sites come under increasing threat from vandalism, looting and even destruction.

International organisations are now stepping up efforts to defend a heritage that is important not just for the Sudanese people, but for humanity as a whole.

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Education in the field

Understanding the importance of preserving this heritage should start in schools, according to Millet.

Studying Sudan's history "helps us better understand all of antiquity", she says, and connects two worlds: "Mediterranean antiquity and African antiquity, which is rarely discussed, but which truly exists."

France has a long history of collaboration with Sudan in the heritage sphere, from exploration to research grants, funding and logistical support. The Louvre is one of several bodies involved in educational projects intended to inspire the next generation to become the guardians of their own history.

"This is the only way to preserve memory and to understand that we are all truly part of a history," says Millet. "There's less division when people understand that history belongs to everyone."

Race to save Sudan's plundered heritage as museums fall victim to war

The latest innovation is the development of "educational briefcases" containing life-sized replicas of historical items, made in Paris using a 3D printer.

The first of these kits is designed to help Sudanese colleagues in the field visualise aspects of history and present them to students in a more dynamic, interactive way.

Millet says the kits are multi-sensory and represent a number of aspects of life along the Nile. "In Sudan, there are different scents - like honey, for example. There's the sound of a hippopotamus and other aspects of daily life."

The second briefcase is geared towards Sudanese archaeologists, who can use it to broaden their own understanding of history across the ages and the relationship between countries in the region through time.

The kits arrived in Sudan in January and are initially being rolled out at the University of Meroe, before being used elsewhere if the political situation allows.

Identity as a weapon

The civil war in the country, which broke out in April 2023, is being fought between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), loyal to President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of former officer Mohamed Hamdan Daglo - known as Hemedti.

Previously the pair had been allies who helped bring about the ousting of former leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019. With his downfall came hopes for a new phase of democracy, but this has stalled by the war being waged by the two factions.

The effects of this have extended to the country's cultural assets. When the RSF took control of the country's capital Khartoum in 2023, the Sudan National Museum was looted - with around 4,000 items stolen and some trafficked abroad.

Sudan's war reshapes loyalties as civilians see 'no option' but the army

Ikhlass Abdelatif, director of the museums section of the National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums (NCAM), says the war poses a direct threat to Sudanese identity.

"This militia is using our history and our identity as weapons against Sudan. They want to change the demography and change history itself," she told RFI.

Speaking from Cairo, where NCAM has set up its headquarters in exile, she says her colleagues are busy gathering information on the ground. While a large number of looted artefacts have been recovered, many more remain unaccounted for.

Rescue excavations

Compared with Egypt, whose ancient history has been a part of popular culture since colonial times, the history of Sudan is lesser known.

Millet explains that part of the mystery stems from the remoteness of sites in Sudan. "Egypt, for example, is on the Mediterranean coast. But to reach the furthest reaches of the Nile [in the 19th century], you had to travel upriver. And so it was a bit more complicated."

Millet's latest archaeological project is focused on a site known as El-Hassa, some 180 kilometres from Khartoum. It is yet to be properly analysed, as the digs there were interrupted first by the Covid-19 pandemic, then by the civil war. Specialising in the study of ceramics, she is keen to return, having made her last visit to the site in 2022.

While the regions in the north where these digs are being carried out has been less directly affected by the war, they have faced other pressures. Many people displaced by the conflict have sought refuge in the north - and are using archaeological sites to set up new housing and agriculture.

Millet notes that her colleagues have had to raise awareness about heritage and protecting it, after graffiti was seen on the pyramids of Meroe. Teams have also had to carry out last-minute rescue excavations before land was cultivated for much-needed crops and homes.

The challenge of preserving Sudan's rich heritage for future generations

Online access

Recognising the difficulties on the ground, educational projects aimed at preserving and sharing Sudan's heritage are also being set up online, with French teams working on two virtual platforms in collaboration with Sudanese institutions.

The first makes files and documents accessible to researchers and archeology students, while the second is a virtual museum portal for the general public, which opened its first phase in January.

This has been coordinated by the French Archaeological Unit for Sudanese Antiquities, funded by France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and hosted by the French Culture Ministry - with a digital reconstruction of rooms and the placing of objects in chronological order carried out by the Graphic Arts and Heritage department of the Louvre.

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The first phase has been completed, with around 500 items from prehistory to the Kingdom of Napata. The second phase - to go online later this year - will integrate new galleries, covering the kingdom of Meroe and the medieval period, as well as showcasing Franco-Sudanese cooperation on archaeological missions active before the war.

Faïza Drici, who is overseeing the development of the virtual museum, says it is also an important tool for customs authorities, the police and Interpol, allowing them to identify pieces to prevent them from being sold to traffickers.

She says the virtual museum has been met with enthusiasm by the Sudanese people, especially schoolchildren. Despite the war, school classes have continued and the teaching of the country's heritage has relied heavily on these programmes.

"One of the virtual museum's key features was its accessibility on various devices, such as smartphones," Drici said. "This allows people still in Sudan to access the museum directly on their phones."

For Drici and Millet, it is important to underline the "essential work" done in the field by the Sudanese colleagues, who not only protect digs in the field, but relay important information to others now outside the country.

"No one prevented us from continuing to work with our colleagues. So that's really what this collaboration is all about," concludes Millet. "It's a good thing. It means that, in a way, the scientific aspect prevailed over the political one."