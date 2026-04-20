South Africa: The Tough Pursuit of Sobriety in Mahikeng, a Town With No Rehab Centre

For nearly a decade, Thapelo Phiri struggled with a nyaope addiction.

The 34-year-old from Dibate village in Mahikeng in the North West says addiction nearly robbed him of everything, controlling his life.

"I was living a dark life of drugs," he says. "I almost lost my family and friends, and the most painful part was my relationship with my daughter. I felt like a corpse. I didn't know where I was going; backwards or forward."

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Phiri's lifeline would come through a chance meeting with a local non-profit organisation (NPO), Resurrection Hope Foundation (RHP). In 2022, the year it was founded, the organisation visited substance abuse hotspots around town every Friday to raise awareness. During the sessions, they provided food, prayer and education on the dangers of drug abuse.

Standing in the gap

In addition to the outreach, RHP helps substance users to access rehab centres and works with local companies to upskill those who are recovering. Founded by activist Pulane Oliphant, its focus is on prevention, access to external services, and post-rehab support.

"We (RHP) are stepping in because we realised that people are losing hope. There are no rehabilitation centres in Mahikeng," she tells Health-e News. "Even in the entire North West province, we only have two functional government rehab centres."

These are in Witrand Hospital in Potchefstroom and Taung Hospital.

Phiri became more involved in the organisation's activities, regularly attending the Friday sessions. After a year with the organisation, a spot became available at one of the government rehabilitation centres, and RHP sent him to rehab.

But it was not an easy road, and after just two weeks, he wanted to be discharged.

"I struggled to adjust," he says. "I called Mama Pulane and told her I didn't want to be there anymore."

At the time, he was just two weeks away from completing the one-month programme.

"We had a long conversation. After that call, I felt empowered to continue," he says. "That's how I managed to finish."

After rehab, Phiri got an opportunity at a company where they trained him in carpentry. Although he had to quit his carpentry job because of a hand injury, RHP is helping him to find lighter work while he recovers.

A deeper crisis

Oliphant says many people in Mahikeng are desperate for help but have nowhere to turn.

She says many substance users are eager to change but lack access to structured support.

"They come to us asking for anything to keep them busy. Even small projects help reduce substance use because they are occupied," she explains.

Dr Rumando Kok, a clinical psychologist and head of the Centre for Health and Human Performance at North West University, says limited access to treatment affects not only individuals but families and communities too.

"The absence of rehabilitation centres significantly limits access to structured, evidence-based treatment for individuals with substance use disorder, as well as support for their families," he says. "Substance abuse is a systemic issue that extends beyond individuals."

Kok highlights that substance users struggle to find help because they don't know where to start, so community-led initiatives can play a crucial role. "In a context where access to formal rehabilitation services is limited, NPOs and community-led initiatives can play a crucial role in prevention, early intervention, and recovery support."

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Plans for more programmes

North West Department of Social Development spokesperson, Petrus Siko acknowledges that substance use disorder is a problem in Mahikeng that the department is battling with.

"Challenges of tackling substance abuse include the proliferation of drugs, non-compliance by liquor outlets, inadequate law enforcement, and some stakeholders not fulfilling their roles."

Siko says the department has set up 18 local Drug Action Committees in the North West to fight substance abuse. They are also planning to convert an unused building into an outpatient facility.

"The department aims to repurpose the Mahikeng Secure Centre into a substance abuse outpatient facility to accommodate people who do not necessarily need to be accommodated in an inpatient treatment facility," he says. The facility will also serve as a treatment centre to help people stay sober and prevent possible relapses. - Health-e News