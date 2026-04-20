Ethiopia, UK Move to Strengthen Economic and Investment Partnership

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and the United Kingdom have agreed to deepen their cooperation, signaling a shift toward stronger economic ties alongside traditional development support.

The agreement came during a meeting in Washington on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2026, where Ethiopia's Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide, held talks with UK Minister of State for International Development, Baroness Chapman.

Both sides reaffirmed their longstanding partnership and explored ways to expand collaboration beyond aid-focused development into broader areas such as trade, investment, and private sector growth.

Minister Ahmed pointed out Ethiopia's ongoing economic reforms and improving outlook despite global pressures, emphasizing the need for continued UK engagement to sustain progress and support inclusive development.

Baroness Chapman welcomed Ethiopia's reform momentum and recent improvements in the business environment.

She also reiterated the UK's commitment to development cooperation and highlighted Ethiopia's strategic role in promoting stability across the Horn of Africa.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to elevate the relationship into a more comprehensive economic partnership, focusing on investment, trade expansion, and long-term development cooperation.