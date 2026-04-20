Angola Strengthens Capacity to Assume a Strategic Role in Ocean Governance

Talatona — The secretary of State for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Álvaro dos Santos, said that Angola is entering a new phase of technical and institutional capacity building, with a view to assuming a more active and strategic role in the international governance of the oceans.

Speaking at the closing of the national workshop on the UN Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biodiversity in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), which took place on the 16 to 17 April in Luanda, the official stressed that the country is overcoming a phase marked by technical limitations, now evolving towards a stage focused on strengthening skills, with the aim of participating more actively in international processes related to ocean conservation.

According to the official, the BBNJ represents a strategic opportunity for strengthening national science, as well as for promoting technology transfer and access to international funding.

Álvaro dos Santos also emphasized the importance of continuing the ongoing training activities, advocating for their institutionalization as a way to guarantee sustainable results.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"If we only focus on this event, we lose time, but if we institutionalize what has been done, we gain the future," he stated.

The secretary of State also called for strengthened coordination between public institutions, experts, and international partners, highlighting that the implementation of the agreement requires a coordinated and continuous approach.

He also mentioned that Angola has the conditions to consolidate its position in the field of marine conservation and contribute not only to the protection of ocean ecosystems, but also to the sustainable development of the country.

The BBNJ Agreement aims to establish an international legal framework for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, including the creation of marine protected areas and the carrying out of environmental impact assessments.

Angola signed the instrument in January 2025 at the United Nations headquarters, becoming the 107th signatory Member State, which reinforces its commitment to the sustainable governance of marine resources.

VS/GIZ/QCB/DAN/jmc