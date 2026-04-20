Angola: Catholic Faithful Experience Nostalgic Moments Upon Pope Leo's Arrival in Kilamba

Luanda — Hundreds of faithful gathered in an atmosphere of euphoria, singing, and deep devotion to welcome the Pope at the open-air mass, a moment marked by tears, joy, and memories that reinforced the faith and sense of unity among those present.

The arrival of Pope Leo XIV transformed the space into a veritable sea of faith, emotion, and memory for thousands of Catholic faithful.

From the early hours of the day, entire families, young and old, gathered to secure a place and closely follow the spiritual leader of the Catholic Church.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The atmosphere was marked by singing, prayers, and visible euphoria, with flags raised, rosaries in hand, and voices in unison that set the tone for a celebration that many describe as "unforgettable."

For many devotees, the moment brought a strong sense of nostalgia, reviving memories of previous papal visits and reinforcing the connection with the Catholic faith.

When the Pope finally appeared, the enthusiasm reached its peak.

The crowd reacted with warm applause and shouts of joy, while some faithful could not hold back their tears.

The open-air Mass is not only a religious act, but also a moment of encounter and sharing between people of different backgrounds, united by the same faith.

The moment leaves a renewed feeling of spirituality and belonging.

For the faithful and others, coming from various parts of the country and the world, the day will be marked as a historic celebration, an encounter between the sacred and human emotion, where faith spoke louder and united thousands in one heart.

In the afternoon, the Supreme Pontiff will go to the Sanctuary of Muxima, where he will lead the recitation of the Holy Rosary.

Likewise, a joint meeting with Bishops, priests, nuns and catechists is scheduled at the Parish of Our Lady of Fatima.

On Monday, the Supreme Pontiff will travel to the province of Lunda-Sul, where he will visit the Senior Citizens' Home and celebrate Mass, returning afterwards to Luanda, where he will have a meeting at the Parish of Fatima.

For Tuesday (21) the agenda includes the farewell ceremony and departure for Equatorial Guinea, constituting the last stage of his journey through Africa.

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, is the current Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church. He was elected on May 8, 2025, becoming the 267th Pope and the first North American to assume the position.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A native of Chicago, in the United States of America, he was born on September 14, 1955. He has a solid academic background, with a degree in Mathematics from Villanova University, as well as a master's degree in Theology and a doctorate in Canon Law.

In his religious career, he is a member of the Order of Saint Augustine.

He worked as a missionary in Peru and held prominent positions in the Vatican, notably as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, before his election to the papacy.

Pope Leo XIV is seen as a reformist figure, attentive to social and pastoral issues.

The choice of the name "Leo XIV" is interpreted as a tribute to Pope Leo XIII, known for his advocacy of social justice. MGM/SC/DOJ