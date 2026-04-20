Angola: Pope Leo XIV Arrives in Kilamba for Open-Air Mass

Kilamba — Pope Leo XIV has arrived in Kilamba, Luanda, to lead a Pontifical Mass expected to draw over a million worshippers from across Angola and around the world.

From the early hours of the day, thousands of believers began to flock to the site, many of whom spent the night nearby to guarantee their presence at the Eucharistic celebration.

The movement intensified at dawn, with the gates opening and the organization ensuring the orderly transportation of participants.

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The atmosphere there is marked by songs, prayers and demonstrations of faith, in a demonstration of unity and devotion by Catholics, who eagerly awaited the arrival of the Supreme Pontiff.

The celebration, considered historic, has a strong organizational and security apparatus, involving civil, ecclesiastical authorities and volunteers, who work to ensure the smooth running of the event.

The presence of Pope Leo XIV in Angola is part of his apostolic visit to the country, with the Pontifical Mass in Kilamba being the most anticipated moment on the agenda, bringing together faithful from different dioceses and religious communities.

The Holy Father's homily should focus on messages of peace, reconciliation and solidarity, reinforcing Christian values and the role of the Church in promoting social cohesion.

In the afternoon, the Holy Father will participate in the prayer of the Holy Rosary (chaplet), at the Sanctuary of Nossa Senhora da Muxima, in Icolo e Bengo, followed by a meeting with the pilgrims.

On Monday (20), the Pope will travel to Saurimo, Lunda-Sul province, where he will celebrate a mass and visit a senior center.

In the afternoon, in Luanda, the Supreme Pontiff will hold a joint meeting with bishops, priests, nuns and catechists in the Parish of Nossa Senhora de Fátima.

The farewell ceremony and departure for Equatorial Guinea are scheduled for Tuesday (21), constituting the last stage of their tour of Africa. ANM/ASS/DOJ