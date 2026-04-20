Angola: Vice-President Attends Pope's Religious Ceremony At Kilamba Housing Project

Luanda — The Vice President of Angola, Esperança da Costa, attended on Sunday a religious ceremony conducted by Pope Leo XIV in the Kilamba municipality of Luanda. Hundreds of faithful were present.

Accompanied by First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, Vice President da Costa did not make any statements to the press.

During the ceremony, the Pope appealed for concord, unity, helping one's neighbor, peace, and reconciliation.

Hundreds of Catholic faithful attended the Eucharistic celebration in the Kilamba Centrality.

Pope Leo XIV emphasized the importance of a church that is closer to the people and can listen to their suffering and respond concretely to Angola's social and economic challenges.

He stressed that the current moment demands a more active and committed Christian community made up of faithful people willing to help their neighbors and promote values such as love, forgiveness, peace, and fraternity.

According to the Pope, "The history of Angola, the difficult circumstances you still endure, the social and economic problems, and the various forms of poverty demand the presence of a church that knows how to accompany and listen to its people."

VIC/ASS/TED/AMP