South Africa: New DA Federal Leader Joins Celebration of Fishing Permits Restoration in Saldanha Bay

press release

Today, the DA Western Cape celebrated the restoration of nearly 300 small-scale fishing vessel permits in the Traditional Linefish sector, together with local fishers, DA Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp, and provincial leadership. See photos here, here, here, here and here.

The joyous occasion at St. Helena Bay Harbour included a hands-on engagement visit to the fish processing facility where leaders rolled up their sleeves and experienced the work firsthand, cutting and gutting fish. The demonstration was rounded off with a vibrant visbraai with a local chef and attendees.

An open dialogue was held with local fishers, where leaders listened to their concerns and explained how the restoration of fishing permits is an important step towards protecting their livelihoods and developing opportunities for fishing communities in South Africa.

The DA remains committed to unlocking job creation, especially in sectors neglected by the previous administration. The mechanism to achieve this is to bridge the gap between government and the communities.

By supporting small-scale fishers and enabling access to the ocean economy, the DA continues to grow inclusive local economies and build a stronger South Africa.

Hill-Lewis said: "This is the difference the DA makes in government. We govern for everyone. For years the local fishing communities have been disrespected, and now we are putting that right."