Angola: Pope Prays At Chapel of Our Lady of Muxima

19 April 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Icolo E Bengo — Pope Leo XIV led a religious ceremony on Sunday at the Chapel of Our Lady of Muxima, in a moment of profound devotion that marked his visit to Angola's main Marian shrine.

In an atmosphere of silence and recollection, the Supreme Pontiff led prayers before the image of Our Lady of Muxima, a symbol of faith and hope for thousands of Angolans.

The private act contrasted with the large crowd present outside the shrine, where pilgrims emotionally followed the Holy Father's presence.The prayer in the chapel is part of the program of the apostolic visit to Muxima, which also includes the recitation of the rosary and a meeting with the faithful.

The visit of Pope Leo XIV to the site reinforces the spiritual and historical value of the shrine, considered the largest pilgrimage center in the country and one of the most important in Sub-Saharan Africa.ART/AMP

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