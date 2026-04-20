Angola: Chitotolo Mine Has Potential to Operate for More Than 20 Years

Luanda — The Chitotolo Mining Company possesses proven diamond reserves of approximately 7.46 million carats, a volume that guarantees the continuity of mining operations for more than 20 years, maintaining current production levels.

According to the chairman of the Board of Directors of this diamond company, Artur Jorge, who was speaking during the presentation of the results achieved in 2025, the consortium is betting on a strategy of prospecting new areas to ensure the project's duration.

He reported that regarding investments made in 2025, the Chitotolo Company invested approximately USD 8 million, compared to the 11 million invested in 2024.

As for production performance, the data indicates that the mine exceeded the conditional targets for the 2025 fiscal year, reaching 331,000 kilograms, representing a 6% increase compared to the initially projected 312,000 kilograms.

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The manager reported that despite the increase in production volume over the last five years, there has been a downward trend in revenue since 2021, influenced by price fluctuations in the international market.

He clarified that, in the last fiscal year, total revenue was around USD 150 million, with the company contributing USD 7.5 million in royalties to the State coffers.

Regarding marketing and exports, the Dubai market remains the main destination for Chitotolo diamonds, absorbing 97.7% of exports, while local diamond cutting factories represent a small share of only 2.3% of sales, a scenario that the company has been working to change.

Human capital and social responsibility

Regarding employment, the Chitotolo Mining Company employs 1042 national workers, of which approximately 89% are nationals and 11% are foreigners.

According to Artur Jorge, it is necessary to promote greater gender balance, but he mentions difficulties related to retaining female employees for fieldwork in geology areas.

In the social sphere, the company invested approximately USD 2.8 million in health and education projects, with particular emphasis on the construction of a clinic in the municipality of Nzagi, which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2027.

The Chitotolo Mining Company operates in a concession area of approximately five thousand square kilometers.

OPF/QCB/MRA/jmc