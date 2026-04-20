Algeria: Death of Former Minister Chems Eddine Chitour - President Tebboune Offers Condolences

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, offered his condolences to the family of the late former Minister, Professor Chems Eddine Chitour, who passed away on Sunday.

"I received with deep sorrow the news of the passing of Professor Chems Eddine Chitour, whose death marks the loss of one of Algeria's most distinguished academics.

His career was defined by contributions and research that have become standard university references, utilized by students and specialists in universities and research centers alike," the President of the Republic wrote in his message of condolence.

"The deceased, who served as Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and as Minister of Energy Transition and Renewable Energy, before being appointed to the Council of the Nation as part of the Presidential Third, demonstrated profound scientific expertise, high competence, and a deep sense of national duty.

These qualities attest to his distinguished academic standing and his loyalty to Algeria."

"We extend our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to his family, his relatives, the university community, and his colleagues in the Council of the Nation, praying to Almighty Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy and to grant his loved ones patience and solace.

'To Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return," concluded the President of the Republic.