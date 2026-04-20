Ethiopia: PM Abiy Highlights Progress in Irrigated Maize As Ethiopia Pushes for Food Self-Sufficiency

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says Ethiopia is making significant strides in boosting agricultural productivity, pointing to irrigated maize farming as a key success area.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister noted that the country's expanded focus on irrigation-based maize production is already delivering strong early results.

"These early outcomes are an encouraging sign," PM Abiy said, underscoring the government's broader ambition to transform Ethiopia into a self-sufficient nation capable of feeding its population without relying on food aid.

The push toward irrigated agriculture is part of wider efforts to strengthen food security, reduce vulnerability to climate variability, and support long-term economic resilience.

"One of the key areas we've been focusing on as a country is our irrigated maize farming, currently showing strong success. These early results are a promising sign that our big goal is within reach: transforming Ethiopia into a nation that can feed itself and no longer rely on food aid," the Prime Minister underscored.