Ethiopia: IMF Reaffirms Strong Backing for Ethiopia's Reform Agenda

Addis Ababa | — The International Monetary Fund has reaffirmed its strong support for Ethiopia's ongoing economic reforms.

On the sidelines of the 2026 IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, Ethiopia's Finance Minister Ahmed Shide led a delegation in talks with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The Ethiopian delegation highlighted steady progress under the government's Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda, pointing to continued momentum despite external challenges, including spillover effects from instability in the Middle East.

Officials cited encouraging macroeconomic trends, including strong economic growth, easing inflation, and improvements in fiscal and external balances. However, they also acknowledged increasing strain from global shocks such as supply chain disruptions and rising fuel and fertilizer costs.

Ethiopia emphasized the need for timely, predictable, and scaled-up international support to help manage near-term pressures while advancing long-term priorities, including climate resilience and sustainable development.

Georgieva praised Ethiopia's reform progress and reiterated the IMF's commitment to provide robust and coordinated support. She noted that assistance would be delivered in close collaboration with the World Bank to help sustain reforms and address immediate financing needs.