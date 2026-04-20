Ethiopia Gains Enhanced World Bank Support to Safeguard Economic Reforms

Addis Ababa | — Ethiopia has secured renewed backing from the World Bank as it seeks to sustain economic reforms and development progress in the face of shifting global conditions.

At high-level talks during the 2026 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, Ethiopia's Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide, met with Anna Bjerde to discuss strengthening cooperation.

Shide highlighted Ethiopia's resilient economic performance and ongoing reform efforts but warned of mounting external pressures. He called for expanded access to World Bank financing and more flexible support to help the country navigate global economic uncertainty while protecting recent gains.

Discussions centered on building a coordinated package of support involving the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the Ethiopian government. The aim is to reinforce macroeconomic stability and drive inclusive growth.

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Bjerde reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment, signaling readiness to scale up assistance in coordination with international partners during what she described as a critical period.

Ethiopia's delegation also reported progress in its debt restructuring efforts, noting constructive engagement with private creditors as part of a broader push to restore debt sustainability.

Both sides emphasized the importance of accelerating the "Mission 300" initiative, which seeks to expand electricity access to millions of households and support long-term economic transformation.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to fast-track crisis-response support while maintaining momentum on development outcomes for Ethiopia.